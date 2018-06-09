Citi Celebrates 2018 Global Community Day with More Than 100,000 Citi Volunteers Across 450 Cities Around the World

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2018--Today Citi celebrates its annual Global Community Day, as more than 100,000 Citi volunteers in more than 450 cities spanning 90 countries and territories engage in service activities in their local communities. In the days leading up to and including Global Community Day, Citi colleagues, alumni, clients, family and friends volunteer on more than 1,400 service projects that are helping address a range of community needs, from feeding the hungry to revitalizing schools for a better learning environment to preparing young people for jobs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005773/en/

More than 100,000 volunteers take part in Citi's 2018 Global Community Day. Follow #CitiVolunteers for more! (Graphic: Business Wire)

On Global Community Day, Citi volunteers invest their time and efforts alongside community and nonprofit partners on service opportunities that help create thriving neighborhoods. Some of these volunteer efforts complement the year-round business-led or philanthropic initiatives, including the Citi Foundation’s Pathways to Progress, that help make our communities stronger.

“Global Community Day is now a long-running tradition that gives Citi colleagues all around the world an opportunity to further demonstrate our values to the communities we serve,” said Citi CEO Michael Corbat. "While our presence as a firm may be global, the real impact on this day is local, and one example of how we are enabling progress in a big way.”

Citi is also once again partnering this year with companies, including employee volunteers from Bloomberg and Tata Consultancy Services, on a range of projects taking place around the world, from New York City to Hong Kong to Lagos to Bogotá.

Since the inaugural Global Community Day in 2006, Citi volunteers have contributed nearly four million hours of service to Global Community Day projects in hundreds of cities. This year, for the first time, we are tracking how the projects are helping advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The highlighted activities below illustrate how this year’s Global Community Day activities are contributing to select SDGs including: Zero Hunger (SDG 2); Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3); Quality Education (SDG 4); Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8); Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11); and Climate Action (SDG 13).

ASIA PACIFIC

In the Philippines, Citi volunteers are helping advance quality education by revitalizing schools, including painting classroom desks and chairs, and refurbishing textbooks. As part of efforts to raise awareness and respect for people with disabilities, Citi volunteers in Tokyo, Japan are teaching and leading a game of blind tennis. In celebration of World Environment Day, Citi volunteers across India are participating in beach and river clean-ups, tree planting, and teaching children about the importance of environmental sustainability.

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

To help build the career readiness and well-being of young people across Nigeria, Citi volunteers are hosting sports championships, health sessions and career workshops. In Poland, Citi volunteers are working with children from foster families to teach them how to cook healthy meals, and also hosting workout classes to encourage fitness. Citi volunteers in the UK are hosting several events aligned with Pathways to Progress, including mock interviews, workplace visits, and CV workshops to help prepare young people for the world of work.

LATIN AMERICA AND MEXICO

Building off of last year’s Global Community Day activities, Citi volunteers in São Paulo are further revitalizing the main playground in Ibirapuera Park, one of the most important parks in Brazil. In Bogotá, Colombia, Citi volunteers are collaborating with the District Institute of Cultural Heritage and will be joined by city leaders to help repaint homes, clean up local parks and improve the landscaping in La Concordia neighborhood. Citibanamex volunteers in Mexico are painting homes, revitalizing schools and playgrounds, planting trees and participating in a nationwide food drive.

NORTH AMERICA

Across the U.S., thousands of volunteers are joining together to address the issue of hunger by packing 675,000 meals with Feeding Children Everywhere that will be sent to families in need and to shelters and other sites in areas impacted by disasters. In Canada, in collaboration with United Way Greater Toronto, Citi volunteers will host a speed mentoring session for immigrant women providing them with the space to network, learn how to navigate the job market, and build employability skills. In Puerto Rico, where Citi is commemorating 100 years in market, Citi volunteers are reforesting a beach in support of rebuilding efforts associated with the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

Please join the Global Community Day conversation on social media using the hashtag #CitiVolunteers. To learn more about Citi’s citizenship efforts across the globe and to review the 2017 Global Citizenship Report, visit http://citizenship.citigroup.com.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005773/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Citi

Gabriel Morales, 619-203-5285

gabriel.morales@citi.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHILANTHROPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE OTHER PHILANTHROPY

SOURCE: Citi

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/09/2018 12:01 AM/DISC: 06/09/2018 12:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005773/en