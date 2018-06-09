Cardinals get 12th straight win over Reds, 7-6 in 10 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Martinez homered twice off Matt Harvey, and Jedd Gyorko singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning Friday night as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to a 7-6 victory, their 12th in a row over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cardinals haven't dominated the Reds so completely since the Great Depression. They also beat them 12 straight from 1931-32.

St. Louis has won its last 10 games at Great American Ball Park. The Cardinals blew a two-run lead in the ninth before extending the streak.

Bud Norris (3-1) was warming up to pitch the ninth when a downpour prompted a 36-minute delay. Norris then gave up four hits, including RBI singles by Joey Votto and Jesse Winker, for his second blown save in 14 chances.

Gyorko's RBI single off Raisel Iglesias (1-1) decided a game that included bursts of rain from the first inning on. John Brebbia gave up a double in the bottom of the inning and an intentional walk before fanning Brandon Dixon for his second save.

Martinez had a solo shot off Harvey in the first inning and a three-run homer in the third that made it 5-1. His first career multi-homer game left him 11 for 22 during a six-game hitting streak.

Harvey is 1-2 in six starts for Cincinnati, which got him in a trade with the Mets on May 8. He also allowed Yairo Munoz's solo homer, the fifth time in his career that he's given up three in a game.

In his last three starts, Harvey allowed 14 earned runs and five homers in 16 1/3 innings.

Luke Weaver struggled with his control while pitching into the six inning. He gave up four runs and walked five, including Winker with the bases loaded.

HONORING RED

The Reds held a moment of silence pregame for Cardinals Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst, who died Wednesday at age 95.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Left-handed reliever Tyler Lyons went on the 10-day DL with a sprained left elbow. Right-hander Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Lyons missed two weeks earlier in the season with a strained back. His elbow bothered him while he was throwing on Thursday, and he was sent for tests that found no significant damage.

Reds: Homer Bailey will make a rehab start either Monday or Tuesday. He's on the DL with a sore left knee. Bailey is 1-7 with a 6.68 ERA in 12 starts.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Michael Wacha (7-1) is 10-1 career against the Reds, including 9-0 in his last 12 starts — St. Louis has won every game. Wacha hasn't lost to Cincinnati since Sept. 9, 2014. In his start against the Pirates on Sunday, he took a no-hitter into the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Colin Moran singled leading off.

Reds: Luis Castillo (4-6) has lost his last two starts, giving up eight earned runs in 9 2/3 innings. He's lost both of his career starts against St. Louis.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball