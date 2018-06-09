BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/09 11:57
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 1 .857
Atlanta 4 3 .571 2
Washington 5 4 .556 2
Chicago 3 4 .429 3
New York 2 4 .333
Indiana 0 7 .000 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 2 .750
Phoenix 6 3 .667 ½
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Dallas 4 3 .571
Minnesota 3 5 .375 3
Las Vegas 1 6 .143

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 88, Washington 80

Connecticut 88, New York 86

Seattle 88, Los Angeles 63

Friday's Games

Atlanta 87, Las Vegas 83

Dallas 89, Indiana 83

Phoenix 96, Chicago 79

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.<