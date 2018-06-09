  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/09 11:30
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Altuve Hou 65 264 38 90 .341
Segura Sea 60 253 47 86 .340
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Castellanos Det 62 252 32 83 .329
Brantley Cle 51 207 33 67 .324
MMachado Bal 62 240 32 76 .317
MDuffy TB 47 187 12 59 .316
JMartinez Bos 60 229 40 72 .314
Rosario Min 59 234 39 73 .312
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Stanton, New York, 15.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 44; Judge, New York, 44; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Mazara, Texas, 41.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.