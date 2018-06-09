Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Covey, Fry (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and K.Smith; Sale, Hembree (9) and Leon. W_Covey 2-1. L_Sale 5-4. Sv_Soria (7).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Toronto
|010
|011
|11x—5
|13
|1
Cashner, Scott (7), Wright Jr. (8) and Wynns, Sisco; J.Happ, Oh (8), Tepera (8) and Martin. W_J.Happ 8-3. L_Cashner 2-8. Sv_Tepera (3). HRs_Toronto, Martin (6), Grichuk (4), Pillar (6).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|003—4
|7
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Bauer, C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; Fulmer, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Bauer 5-4. L_Greene 2-3. Sv_C.Allen (12). HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (4).
___
|Seattle
|002
|110
|000—4
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|020—3
|8
|0
Gonzales, Colome (8), Diaz (8) and Zunino; Font, Andriese (3), Nuno (5) and Ramos, Sucre. W_Gonzales 7-3. L_Font 0-3. Sv_Diaz (22). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (14), Arroyo (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|001
|021—4
|5
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Tanaka, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez; deGrom, Sewald (9) and Mesoraco. W_Green 4-0. L_deGrom 4-1. Sv_Chapman (16). HRs_New York, Gardner (5), Stanton (15). New York, Nimmo (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|0
|Chicago
|210
|000
|00x—3
|9
|0
Kuhl, E.Santana (6), Neverauskas (7) and Cervelli; Montgomery, Mazzoni (7), R.Rosario (7), Strop (8) and Contreras. W_Montgomery 2-1. L_Kuhl 4-4. Sv_Strop (1).
___
|San Francisco
|120
|210
|300—9
|15
|1
|Washington
|000
|221
|000—5
|9
|0
Suarez, Moronta (5), Melancon (6), Watson (7), Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey; Strasburg, Kelley (3), Suero (4), Miller (6), Kintzler (7), Grace (7), Collins (9) and Severino. W_Moronta 2-0. L_Strasburg 6-6. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (6), Hernandez (7). Washington, Soto (3).
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|211
|00x—4
|8
|0
Lauer, Erlin (6), Hughes (8) and Ellis; C.Smith, Ziegler (6), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_C.Smith 5-6. L_Lauer 2-4.
___
|Milwaukee
|320
|600
|010—12
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|300—
|4
|8
|0
Chacin, Albers (7), Barnes (9) and Pina; Velasquez, Leiter Jr. (4), Neris (7), Arano (8) and Alfaro. W_Chacin 5-1. L_Velasquez 4-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (8), Braun 2 (8). Philadelphia, Santana (10).