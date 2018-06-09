Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 000 000 100—1 6 1 Boston 000 000 000—0 3 0

Covey, Fry (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and K.Smith; Sale, Hembree (9) and Leon. W_Covey 2-1. L_Sale 5-4. Sv_Soria (7).

___

Baltimore 010 000 000—1 5 0 Toronto 010 011 11x—5 13 1

Cashner, Scott (7), Wright Jr. (8) and Wynns, Sisco; J.Happ, Oh (8), Tepera (8) and Martin. W_J.Happ 8-3. L_Cashner 2-8. Sv_Tepera (3). HRs_Toronto, Martin (6), Grichuk (4), Pillar (6).

___

Cleveland 000 100 003—4 7 0 Detroit 100 000 000—1 7 0

Bauer, C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; Fulmer, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Bauer 5-4. L_Greene 2-3. Sv_C.Allen (12). HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (4).

___

Seattle 002 110 000—4 8 1 Tampa Bay 000 010 020—3 8 0

Gonzales, Colome (8), Diaz (8) and Zunino; Font, Andriese (3), Nuno (5) and Ramos, Sucre. W_Gonzales 7-3. L_Font 0-3. Sv_Diaz (22). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (14), Arroyo (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 000 001 021—4 5 0 New York 100 000 000—1 4 1

Tanaka, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez; deGrom, Sewald (9) and Mesoraco. W_Green 4-0. L_deGrom 4-1. Sv_Chapman (16). HRs_New York, Gardner (5), Stanton (15). New York, Nimmo (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 9 0 Chicago 210 000 00x—3 9 0

Kuhl, E.Santana (6), Neverauskas (7) and Cervelli; Montgomery, Mazzoni (7), R.Rosario (7), Strop (8) and Contreras. W_Montgomery 2-1. L_Kuhl 4-4. Sv_Strop (1).

___

San Francisco 120 210 300—9 15 1 Washington 000 221 000—5 9 0

Suarez, Moronta (5), Melancon (6), Watson (7), Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey; Strasburg, Kelley (3), Suero (4), Miller (6), Kintzler (7), Grace (7), Collins (9) and Severino. W_Moronta 2-0. L_Strasburg 6-6. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (6), Hernandez (7). Washington, Soto (3).

___

San Diego 000 000 000—0 6 0 Miami 000 211 00x—4 8 0

Lauer, Erlin (6), Hughes (8) and Ellis; C.Smith, Ziegler (6), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_C.Smith 5-6. L_Lauer 2-4.

___

Milwaukee 320 600 010—12 13 0 Philadelphia 000 100 300— 4 8 0

Chacin, Albers (7), Barnes (9) and Pina; Velasquez, Leiter Jr. (4), Neris (7), Arano (8) and Alfaro. W_Chacin 5-1. L_Velasquez 4-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (8), Braun 2 (8). Philadelphia, Santana (10).