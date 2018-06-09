Yu-Hsiu Museum of Art enriches Nantou’s cultural landscape

Of all the cultural interest hot spots in Nantou these days, the most exciting is Yu-Hsiu Museum of Art (毓繡美術館). Located in Caotun Township, the privately owned institution opened in January 2016 and remains the only one of its kind in the central Taiwan county.



The relatively new facility is dedicated to the promotion of contemporary realism. Tasked with introducing Taiwanese artists to the local market, the museum also facilitates international exchanges in displaying pieces by foreign artists. One such talent is Sam Jinks, who is celebrated worldwide for his hyper-realistic sculptures. His works, on display at the museum May 5 to Aug. 16, are expected to prove a major draw.

“Here, children learn from artists with artworks replacing textbooks and the museum a classroom,” Lee said. “Guided by professionals, they learn to appreciate art, perceive art and create art.” According to the museum, 1,132 students from 34 primary schools have taken part in the project from 2016 to 2017.



The facility's main building designed by Liao Wei-li, a work of art itself, is another reason for the museum’s reputation. It won top prize at the 2016 Taiwan Architecture Award, a prize presented by Taiwan Architect Magazine annually since 1979.

Inspired by the concept of traditional Chinese gardens, the architecture of the museum is distinguished by fair-faced concrete walls, corridors, ponds and terraces conducting a dialogue with natural light, clouds and greenery. Its hidden scenes of beauty and concealed open views are widely praised on the internet.



The museum was also one of the four finalists from 29 structures competing for the 2017 Far Eastern Architectural Design Award in the category of local designs. Modeled after the world-renowned Pritzker Prize, the annual event was launched in 1999 by Taipei City-based Y. Z. Hsu Memorial Foundation. By recognizing the country’s top architects, the award aims to encourage architectural innovation and foster interest in forward-thinking design.



Lee Chu-hsin, director of the museum, said the facility is also notable as it is boosting art education in the largely rural county. This is the reason for its launch in 2016 of the Art Class in Museum project, which invites students from remote areas to take courses at the facility.

Yu-Hsiu Museum of Art (Photo courtesy of the museum's FB page)