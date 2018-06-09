|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Segura Sea
|59
|249
|46
|85
|.341
|Altuve Hou
|64
|260
|37
|88
|.338
|Simmons LAA
|59
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|Castellanos Det
|62
|252
|32
|83
|.329
|Brantley Cle
|50
|203
|33
|66
|.325
|MMachado Bal
|61
|236
|32
|76
|.322
|JMartinez Bos
|60
|229
|40
|72
|.314
|Rosario Min
|59
|234
|39
|73
|.312
|MDuffy TB
|46
|183
|12
|57
|.311
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Stanton, New York, 15.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 46; KDavis, Oakland, 44; Judge, New York, 44; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; 2 tied at 40.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.