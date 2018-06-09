All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 9 3 2 29 30 18 New York City FC 8 3 3 27 29 19 Columbus 7 3 5 26 21 13 New York 7 4 1 22 27 14 New England 6 4 4 22 24 20 Orlando City 6 6 1 19 22 23 Philadelphia 5 7 3 18 16 21 Chicago 5 7 2 17 20 25 Toronto FC 4 7 2 14 19 23 Montreal 4 10 0 12 15 29 D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 8 2 4 28 28 14 FC Dallas 7 1 5 26 22 14 Real Salt Lake 7 6 1 22 19 26 Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 25 21 Portland 6 3 3 21 20 18 Vancouver 5 5 5 20 21 28 Houston 5 5 3 18 27 21 LA Galaxy 5 7 2 17 19 23 Minnesota United 5 8 1 16 17 26 San Jose 2 8 3 9 19 25 Seattle 2 7 2 8 7 14 Colorado 2 8 2 8 14 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 8

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Saturday, June 9

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Montreal at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

Atlanta United FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New England at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.