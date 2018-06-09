Happ gets 100th career win, Blue Jays top Orioles 5-1

TORONTO (AP) — J.A. Happ allowed two hits in seven innings to earn his 100th career victory, Russell Martin homered and drove in two runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Friday night to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.

Randal Grichuk and Kevin Pillar also homered as the Blue Jays recorded their first back-to-back victories since April 30 and May 1 at Minnesota.

The Orioles lost for the ninth time in 11 games and dropped to 9-25 on the road and 19-43 overall, both worst in the majors.

Craig Gentry got both of Baltimore's hits off Happ (8-3), and two relievers completed the five-hitter. The left-hander won his fourth straight decision. The only run Happ surrendered was unearned, with Danny Valencia scoring on second baseman Devon Travis' throwing error in the second inning.

Right-hander Andrew Cashner (2-8) lost his third straight start. Cashner allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings.

Seunghwan Oh got two outs in the eighth and Ryan Tepera recorded the final four outs for his third save in six opportunities.

Toronto went 33 games without consecutive wins, the third-longest streak in franchise history. The Blue Jays went 49 games between back-to-back wins in 1979, their third season.

Grichuk had the defensive highlight of the game, a diving catch in foul territory to retire Manny Machado in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: LHP Zach Britton completed his back-to-back appearances for Triple-A Norfolk by giving up two hits and one run in one inning. It was the first run Britton has allowed in five rehab games. Britton had been scheduled to go back-to-back Sunday and Monday but is now expected to rejoin the Orioles on Monday. ... Slumping 1B Chris Davis got the day off. Davis is batting .152 and has not homered since May 9 against Kansas City, a span of 80 at-bats. Davis is in the third season of a seven-year, $161 million contract. ... RHP prospect Hunter Harvey was scratched from his scheduled start at Double-A Bowie because of a sore shoulder.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (shoulder) felt good following a three-inning simulated game at Toronto's spring training facility in Florida on Friday. ... 3B Josh Donaldson (left calf) needs to run the bases at full speed before he will be activated off the disabled list. Donaldson was eligible to come off the DL Friday but remains day-to-day. ... 3B prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went to Florida to have his sore left knee examined. Guerrero went on the seven-day minor league DL on Thursday. ... LHP Jaime Garcia had treatment on a blister on his index finger Friday and remains on track to make his next start, manager John Gibbons said.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (3-5, 4.63) faces Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-5, 4.48) on Saturday. Gausman in winless in four starts, while Sanchez picked up his first win since April in his previous outing.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball