By  Associated Press
2018/06/09 09:54
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Segura Sea 59 249 46 85 .341
Altuve Hou 64 260 37 88 .338
Castellanos Det 61 248 32 82 .331
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Brantley Cle 50 203 33 66 .325
MMachado Bal 61 236 32 76 .322
JMartinez Bos 60 229 40 72 .314
Rosario Min 59 234 39 73 .312
MDuffy TB 46 183 12 57 .311
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Stanton, New York, 15.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 46; KDavis, Oakland, 44; Judge, New York, 44; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; 2 tied at 40.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.