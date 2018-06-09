|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Boston
|43
|21
|.672
|½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|33
|.459
|14
|Toronto
|28
|35
|.444
|15
|Baltimore
|19
|43
|.306
|23½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|28
|.541
|—
|Detroit
|30
|35
|.462
|5
|Minnesota
|27
|32
|.458
|5
|Chicago
|21
|40
|.344
|12
|Kansas City
|21
|42
|.333
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|Houston
|39
|25
|.609
|1
|Los Angeles
|35
|28
|.556
|4½
|Oakland
|32
|31
|.508
|7½
|Texas
|27
|38
|.415
|13½
___
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Boston 2
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4
Houston 5, Texas 2
Oakland 4, Kansas City 1
|Friday's Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Gausman 3-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Boston (Price 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-6) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Detroit (Fiers 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 7-1) at Texas (Minor 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m.