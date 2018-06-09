  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/09 09:41
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 43 21 .672
New York 40 18 .690
Tampa Bay 28 33 .459 13½
Toronto 27 35 .435 15
Baltimore 19 42 .311 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 32 28 .533
Detroit 30 34 .469 4
Minnesota 27 32 .458
Chicago 21 40 .344 11½
Kansas City 21 42 .333 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 39 23 .629
Houston 39 25 .609 1
Los Angeles 35 28 .556
Oakland 32 31 .508
Texas 27 38 .415 13½

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Detroit 7, Boston 2

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4

Houston 5, Texas 2

Oakland 4, Kansas City 1

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Gausman 3-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 1:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Boston (Price 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-6) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Detroit (Fiers 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 7-1) at Texas (Minor 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m.