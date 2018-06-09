BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Chicago
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|New York
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Indiana
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Phoenix
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Dallas
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Las Vegas
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
___
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota 88, Washington 80
Connecticut 88, New York 86
Seattle 88, Los Angeles 63
|Friday's Games
Atlanta 87, Las Vegas 83
Dallas 89, Indiana 83
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.<