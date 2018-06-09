Taiwan's young player advances to boys' final at French Open

Taiwan's Tseng Chun-hsin (曾俊欣) advanced to the boys' singles final at the French Open on Friday after defeating Sebastian Korda from the United States in straight sets.



Tseng, who lost to Korda in the boys' singles final at this year's Australian Open in January 7-6 (8), 6-4, got the better of the American this time with a 6-2, 7-5 win.



Tseng will meet the tournament's top seed Sebatian Baez of Argentina in the final, looking to win his first Grand Slam title.



The Taiwanese 16-year-old took an early 2-0 lead in the opening set, and after Korda pulled back to 2-2, he ran off the final four games to grab the set.



The second set was much closer with each player breaking the other's serve twice in the first 10 games, but Tseng rallied to win the final two games to clinch a spot in the finals.



Meanwhile, Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and her partner Yang Zhaoxuan were ousted from the women's doubles tournament Friday after falling to Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.