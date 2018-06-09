Dustin Johnson shoots 7-under 63 to grab lead at St. Jude

Dustin Johnson gestures towards fans after finishing the ninth hole during the first round of the S. Jude Classic golf tournament in Memphis, Tenn., F
Phil Mickelson tees off from the first hole during the second round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind on Friday, June 8, 2018,
Phil Mickelson plays in the second round during the second round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind on Friday, June 8, 2018, in
Vaughn Taylor hits from a bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind on Friday, June 8,
Luke List plays in the second round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (Brandon Dill/Th
Phil Mickelson walks between holes in the second round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Memphis, Ten
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dustin Johnson shot 7-under 63 for his lowest round this year and grabbed a one-stroke lead Friday after 36 holes at the St. Jude Classic.
With a victory at TPC Southwind, Johnson would reclaim his spot as the world's top-ranked player going into the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He had four of his seven birdies and an eagle on his back nine for a 29 and finished with a 10-under 130 total.
Ryan Blaum and Andrew Putnam each shot 64 and were tied second, and C.T. Pan (65) and Wesley Bryan (66) followed at 8 under.
Brandt Snedeker shot his best round this year with a 62 that was one stroke off the course record. He was at 7 under.
Irishman Seamus Power, who came in with a one-stroke lead, shot a 69 to reach 6 under.
Two-time defending champ Daniel Berger (71-141) missed the cut.
