Global Reduced Salt Packaged Food Market 2018-2022| Growing Use of Salt and Sodium Substitutes to Promote Growth| Technavio

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the growing health consciousness among consumers. Over the year consumers have become increasingly aware of the adverse health implications of high sodium intake. Consequently, consumers are demanding food and beverage products with reduced salt content. Vendors are launching new products to cater to these demands of consumers.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing use of salt and sodium substitutes as one of the key emerging trends in the global reduced salt packaged food market:

Global reduced salt packaged food market: Growing use of salt and sodium substitutes

Sodium has many uses as a food ingredient such as curing meat, preserving food, enhancing flavors, retaining moisture etc. Hence, sodium is an important ingredient in packaged foods. Some common food additives such as sodium bicarbonate, monosodium glutamate, sodium nitrite and sodium benzoate are sources of sodium and contribute to the overall sodium intake of consumers. Therefore, consumers are conscious about compromising on the taste and quality of dishes. Many vendors are implementing salt reduction by scientifically reformulating products and using salt substitutes such as potassium salt.

“Vendors are trying to replace or restrict the use of salt by using more herbs and spices. They are also experimenting with salt substitutes such as potassium salt which occurs naturally in milk, fruits, vegetables, and grains. Moreover, dietary guidelines encourage the increased use of potassium salt, which is leading to its increased use as a salt substitute, ” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global reduced salt packaged food market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global reduced salt packaged food market by product (packaged snacks, packaged meats, and other packaged foods) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The other packaged foods segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 56% of the market. This product segment is followed by the packaged snacks and packaged meat segments respectively.

The Americas held the highest share of the global reduced salt packaged food market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 40%. However, the market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease, while the market share of APAC is expected to witness the maximum increase during the forecast period.

