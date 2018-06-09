Global Wooden Furniture Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018-- analysts forecast the global wooden furniture market to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005809/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global wooden furniture market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing adoption of eco-friendly furniture is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Increasing concerns regarding global warming have led to the adoption of eco-friendly furniture. Several vendors are involved in the manufacture of eco-friendly furniture. Though eco-friendly furniture is associated with premium prices, the demand for such furniture is increasing.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growth of the real estate and construction industry as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global wooden furniture market:

Global wooden furniture market: Growth of the real estate and construction industry

The growth of the real estate industry contributes to an increase in the number of office spaces, commercial complexes, and residential buildings. This leads to a high global demand for wooden furniture. The global increase in the number of single-person and two-person households has contributed to the increased number of home constructions. There exists a specifically high demand for portable and compact furniture.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on furniture and home furnishing, “The increased investments in the global real estate market during the past decade have driven the global wooden furniture market significantly. During the forecast period, the real estate industry is anticipated to witness substantial growth. Developing economies are also witnessing expanding real estate sectors.”

Global wooden furniture market: Hardwood furniture segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global wooden furniture market into the following products (hardwood and softwood), applications (home and office), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Hardwood furniture is characterized by smooth finishing properties and is highly durable. Hardwood is darker in color when compared with softwood. Hardwood furniture contributes to the majority sales of the global wooden furniture market.

APAC was the leading region for the global wooden furniture market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 40%. APAC is expected to post the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005809/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS RETAIL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/08/2018 06:32 PM/DISC: 06/08/2018 06:32 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005809/en