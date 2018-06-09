Justice Sotomayor writing book on kids with 'challenges'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is working on a book about kids with "life challenges," such as attention deficit disorder, autism, blindness and diabetes.

She talked about the book Friday during an appearance in Washington. It is expected to be released in 2019.

Sotomayor says she wanted to write a book about "all of the common challenges, some visible and not so visible, that kids grow up in the world experiencing." Sotomayor was diagnosed with diabetes as a child.

Sotomayor was speaking during a busy time for the justices. They have finished hearing arguments for the court's current term and are working to finish and release opinions in the 25 remaining cases before breaking for the summer at the end of June.