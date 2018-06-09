Global Sand Control Systems Market 2018-2022| Increase in Oil Rig Count Drives Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018-- analysts forecast the global sand control systems market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005788/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sand control systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising investments in renewable energy is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The advancement from fossil fuels to renewable resources such as wind energy and solar energy is the key to achieve economic, social, and environmental development. According to a research, the global energy investments in 2016 was more than USD 1.7 trillion.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in oil rig count as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global sand control systems market:

Global sand control systems market: Increase in oil rig count

In 2014, the global rig count was at its peak as the crude oil price was trading over USD 110/bbl. Several exploration and drilling projects were underway, and new projects were in their planning stage. Some other projects were beginning their production stage. But, the reduction in crude oil prices led to low profitability for upstream companies and had a severe impact on the cash-flow of the company. New drilling and production projects were kept on hold till the oil prices stabilized.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for oil and gas, “With the gradual stabilization in crude oil prices and the increase in rig count, the exploration and drilling projects that were initially on hold are expected to resume. In addition, the increase in new exploration and drilling projects is likely to propel the sand control systems market growth during the forecast period.”

Global sand control systems market- Americas tops the geographical segment

This market research report segments the global sand control systems market into the following applications (onshore and offshore) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the onshore segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to approximately 69% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to decrease by more than 1% by 2022. However, this application will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global sand control systems market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of over 51%. This region is anticipated to witness steady growth during the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005788/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY OIL/GAS OTHER ENERGY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/08/2018 06:03 PM/DISC: 06/08/2018 06:03 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005788/en