BC-TEN--French Open Show Court Schedules

French Open Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Court Philippe Chatrier

Simona Halep (1), Romania, vs. Sloane Stephens (10), United States

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, vs. Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia

Court 1

Sebastian Baez (1), Argentina, vs. Chun Hsin Tseng (4), Taiwan

Caty Mcnally, United States, vs. Cori Gauff (16), United States

Naoki Tajima, Japan and Ondrej Styler, Czech Republic, vs. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan and Ray Ho (5), Taiwan

Yuki Naito, Japan and Naho Sato (3), Japan, vs. Caty Mcnally, United States and Iga Swiatek, Poland