BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/09 05:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 1 .857
Atlanta 4 3 .571 2
Washington 5 4 .556 2
Chicago 3 3 .500
New York 2 4 .333
Indiana 0 6 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 2 .750
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Phoenix 5 3 .625 1
Dallas 3 3 .500 2
Minnesota 3 5 .375 3
Las Vegas 1 6 .143

___

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 88, Washington 80

Connecticut 88, New York 86

Seattle 88, Los Angeles 63

Friday's Games

Atlanta 87, Las Vegas 83

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.<