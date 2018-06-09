Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

CHICAGO (AP) — The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend — rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.

Mental health issues, often undiagnosed, are usually involved. Experts say knowing warning signs in family, friends and co-workers can help stop a crisis from becoming a tragedy. These include talk of feeling trapped or hopeless.

A U.S. report released this week found an uptick in suicide rates in nearly every state since 1999. Middle-aged adults — ages 45 to 64 — had the largest rate increase. Bourdain was 61 and Spade was 55.

Experts say doctors need to ask patients at every opportunity about their mental health and evaluate their risk for suicide. They say psychotherapy and certain psychiatric drugs have been shown to reduce suicidal tendencies.