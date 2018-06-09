Shooting in Rio de Janeiro shuts down iconic Sugarloaf

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A shootout next to Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sugarloaf mountain has brought one of the city's most touristy areas to a halt.

Witnesses said armed men and police exchanged gun fire Friday on Praia Vermelha, or Red Beach, which is in front of Sugarloaf. One police officer was injured.

The cable car that takes tourists up the mountain to some of Rio's most famous views was stopped.

Associated Press reporters saw a police helicopter hovering over the beach and shooting at a man edging his way up a mountain.

Rio, which hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics, is experiencing a wave of violence. Earlier this year, President Michel Temer ordered the military to take control of security in the state.

Urca, where the shooting occurred, has several military command buildings.