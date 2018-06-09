L.A. LIVE Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary on June 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--The spotlight will shine brightly on downtown Los Angeles as the world-renowned entertainment district L.A. LIVE celebrates its 10 th anniversary on June 8, 2018.

The iconic four-million square-foot sports and entertainment district is credited with pioneering a new era of entertainment when it opened adjacent to STAPLES Center in 2008, integrating for the first time an entertainment destination with a sports facility, forever changing the fan experience. Since then, L.A. LIVE has emerged as one of the city’s premier locations annually welcoming more than 20 million guests and hosting more than 1,500 events from sports, to concerts, to festivals, to film premieres, to award shows.

“For the past decade, L.A. LIVE has immersed guests in the awe-inspiring world of sports and entertainment and has become a top destination for visitors and major conventions, a playground for residents, the model for sports and entertainment districts worldwide – and we’re just getting started,” said Lee Zeidman, President, STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE. “In the decade ahead, we will continue to build on our incredible success and look forward to entertaining and inspiring guests for generations to come.”

To kick off its anniversary, L.A. LIVE will host a special “Birthday Edition” of its signature Downtown Dark Nights celebration transforming the 27-acre district into the ultimate party with live music, performance artists, muralists, and exclusive event promotions including special $5 menu offerings at select L.A. LIVE restaurants. As guests stroll through the free community event, they can explore a popup marketplace featuring local vendors selling handcrafted goods and fine art. L.A. LIVE’s New Era D-Lab and Team LA Store will offer up to 30 percent off on-site purchases until 9 p.m.

Extending the celebration, fans who visit L.A. LIVE’s social media channels from June 8 - July 8, 2018 will have an opportunity to win a variety of prizes including concert and movie tickets, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and LA Kings pre-season tickets, restaurant gift cards and more. Additionally, during the months of June and July, the J.W. Marriott Hotel at L.A. LIVE will offer a special anniversary dessert: a delicious tiramisu topped with an eye-catching chocolate confection inspired by L.A. LIVE paired with either a medium coffee at Illy Espressamente for $10 or a glass of Prosecco for $20 at Glance Bar.

Since its opening, L.A. LIVE has been home to some of the largest and highest profile live entertainment and sports happenings in Los Angeles, including annual events such as the GRAMMY Awards, Emmy Awards, ESPY Awards and BET Experience, among others. The district has hosted some of the city’s largest celebrations including five LA Lakers NBA Championship parades, two LA KINGS NHL Championship parades, two NBA All-Star Weekends and the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend, as well as some of the decade’s most iconic movie premieres including “The Hunger Games,” “The Twilight Saga” and “Straight Outta Compton.”

