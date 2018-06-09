Shohei Ohtani headed to Halos DL for sprained elbow ligament

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be placed on the Los Angeles Angels' disabled list with a sprained elbow ligament.

The Angels announced the potentially serious injury for their two-way rookie sensation Friday before opening a road trip in Minnesota.

Ohtani underwent injections of platelet-rich plasma and stem cells Thursday in Los Angeles. He will be out for at least three weeks before the Angels re-evaluate him.

Ohtani's ligament has a Grade 2 sprain.

Ohtani left his last pitching start after four innings Wednesday, but the Angels said it was due to the reoccurrence of a blister. The Japanese right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

Ohtani also is batting .289 with six homers and 20 RBIs as baseball's most successful two-way player in decades.

