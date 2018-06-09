  1. Home
  2. World

Shohei Ohtani headed to Halos DL for sprained elbow ligament

By GREG BEACHAM , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/09 03:42

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, leaves the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning in Anaheim,

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani leaves the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning in Anaheim, Calif.,

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani warms up before a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be placed on the Los Angeles Angels' disabled list with a sprained elbow ligament.

The Angels announced the potentially serious injury for their two-way rookie sensation Friday before opening a road trip in Minnesota.

Ohtani underwent injections of platelet-rich plasma and stem cells Thursday in Los Angeles. He will be out for at least three weeks before the Angels re-evaluate him.

Ohtani's ligament has a Grade 2 sprain.

Ohtani left his last pitching start after four innings Wednesday, but the Angels said it was due to the reoccurrence of a blister. The Japanese right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

Ohtani also is batting .289 with six homers and 20 RBIs as baseball's most successful two-way player in decades.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball