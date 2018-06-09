  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/09 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 119.50 Up 1.50
Jul 116.05 117.45 115.65 117.25 Up 1.55
Sep 123.00 Up 1.50
Sep 118.50 119.65 118.00 119.50 Up 1.50
Dec 121.90 123.15 121.50 123.00 Up 1.50
Mar 125.75 126.60 125.00 126.45 Up 1.45
May 128.00 128.95 127.35 128.80 Up 1.45
Jul 129.50 131.10 129.50 130.90 Up 1.40
Sep 132.00 133.00 131.40 132.80 Up 1.40
Dec 134.20 135.60 134.00 135.35 Up 1.35
Mar 136.75 138.10 136.70 137.90 Up 1.30
May 138.35 139.55 138.30 139.55 Up 1.30
Jul 139.95 141.20 139.90 141.20 Up 1.30
Sep 141.55 142.75 141.50 142.75 Up 1.25
Dec 143.75 144.95 143.70 144.95 Up 1.25
Mar 147.25 Up 1.25
May 148.45 Up 1.25