New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|119.50
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|116.05
|117.45
|115.65
|117.25
|Up
|1.55
|Sep
|123.00
|Up
|1.50
|Sep
|118.50
|119.65
|118.00
|119.50
|Up
|1.50
|Dec
|121.90
|123.15
|121.50
|123.00
|Up
|1.50
|Mar
|125.75
|126.60
|125.00
|126.45
|Up
|1.45
|May
|128.00
|128.95
|127.35
|128.80
|Up
|1.45
|Jul
|129.50
|131.10
|129.50
|130.90
|Up
|1.40
|Sep
|132.00
|133.00
|131.40
|132.80
|Up
|1.40
|Dec
|134.20
|135.60
|134.00
|135.35
|Up
|1.35
|Mar
|136.75
|138.10
|136.70
|137.90
|Up
|1.30
|May
|138.35
|139.55
|138.30
|139.55
|Up
|1.30
|Jul
|139.95
|141.20
|139.90
|141.20
|Up
|1.30
|Sep
|141.55
|142.75
|141.50
|142.75
|Up
|1.25
|Dec
|143.75
|144.95
|143.70
|144.95
|Up
|1.25
|Mar
|147.25
|Up
|1.25
|May
|148.45
|Up
|1.25