BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2429 Up 101 Jul 2275 2399 2262 2393 Up 119 Sep 2458 Up 98 Sep 2328 2442 2320 2429 Up 101 Dec 2361 2469 2352 2458 Up 98 Mar 2378 2477 2369 2467 Up 92 May 2378 2469 2370 2466 Up 92 Jul 2387 2477 2379 2473 Up 90 Sep 2392 2485 2392 2481 Up 89 Dec 2402 2488 2401 2488 Up 86 Mar 2499 Up 83 May 2507 2507 2503 2503 Up 83