P&G Celebrates World Oceans Day

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) celebrates World Oceans Day and today reiterated its commitment to find solutions so that no P&G packaging finds its way to the world’s oceans. This builds on the Company’s leadership efforts in reducing its use of plastics in its packaging, increasing the amount of recycled plastic it is using and helping create the right infrastructures to enable recycling.

P&G has a long-standing commitment to the environment. As the Company celebrates World Oceans Day, it’s doing its part to reduce plastic waste and partnering with organizations that will help reduce its plastic consumption and advance recycling. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Currently, 86% of P&G’s packaging is recyclable, and the Company has strong, ongoing efforts to further increase recyclability. It recently announced the creation of an innovative technology, that it has licensed to PureCycle Technologies, that can recycle polypropylene into nearly new condition which has the potential to revolutionize the plastics recycling industry. P&G’s new environmental goals, dubbed Ambition 2030, include two packaging goals - that 100% of packaging will be recyclable or reusable and that it will find solutions so no P&G packaging will find its way to the world’s oceans.

While at the Sustainable Brands Conference in Vancouver this week, the Company jointly hosted sessions with the Ocean Project and its Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) to get perspective from the next generation by posing the plastics challenge to local students. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the students conducted panel sessions moderated by Sustainable Brands leaders and then presented their recommendations on the final day of the conference.

“We know we can be a force for good and a force for growth. P&G brands serve 5 billion people and if we can help them reduce their plastic consumption just a little, that adds up to something big. We know there is a lot of work to be done, and we are working with the best in the industry to make sure that we find solutions that will help halt the flow of plastics into our oceans,” said Virginie Helias, Vice President, P&G Global Sustainability.

Partnership and collaboration make up the core of the P&G strategy as no one company can do it alone. P&G has partnered with the following organizations to reduce its plastic consumption and advance recycling:

- The Ocean Project - Trash Free Seas Alliance® - TerraCycle - The Closed Loop Fund - WRAP - The Recycling Partnership - World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

“The Ocean Project is proud to have P&G as a corporate sponsor to help further our mission in engaging organizations and young people in solutions to help protect our shared ocean,” said Bill Mott, Executive Director of The Ocean Project. “We all need a healthy ocean to survive. World Oceans Day is an ideal time to come together and collaborate on ways to conserve and restore our vital resources by halting the flow of plastics into our oceans and waterways.”

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

