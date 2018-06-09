Velodyne LiDAR Awarded “Industry Choice Company of the Year” at TU-Automotive Detroit Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Velodyne LiDAR Inc., the world leader in real-time 3D LiDAR for autonomous systems, today announced it was selected as “Industry Choice Company of the Year” by a panel of industry expert judges at the TU-Automotive Detroit Conference. The award recognizes major industry leadership of innovation and engagement. Velodyne is the inventor and market leader in the design and production of safe, high-performance and cost-effective LiDAR for autonomous vehicles.

Hideo Fukunaga (left), John Eggert (center) and Dan Cowan (right) of Velodyne LiDAR accept Industry Choice Company of the Year Award at TU-Automotive Detroit Conference. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This award demonstrates how Velodyne innovations are a widespread catalyst for the acceleration of autonomous vehicle development,” said John Eggert, Director, Automotive Sales & Marketing at Velodyne LiDAR. “We take great pride in how our products helped our customers place between five to ten new autonomous vehicles on the road each day by the end of 2017. Fully autonomous vehicles are on the horizon and Velodyne LiDAR is committed to radically changing the efficiency, convenience and safety of transportation.”

Velodyne invented and patented the world’s first 3D real-time LiDAR sensors in 2005, creating the core foundational sensor technology that enabled the autonomous market. Through continuous innovation, more than 40 programs with global OEMs and new tech entrants, and millions of on-road miles, Velodyne LiDAR has achieved the market share leadership position in truly autonomous vehicle programs. The company’s LiDAR technology advances the safety of drivers, passengers and pedestrians, as it delivers world-class resolution and long range to autonomous vehicles.

With the swift expansion of the market for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, Velodyne is in an optimal position to meet the increasing demands for advanced sensors from traditional automotive manufacturers and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) transportation companies.

The TU-Automotive Awards are the most prestigious in the connected-car industry. TU-Automotive Detroit is the world’s biggest conference and exhibition showcasing the future of connected and autonomous vehicles. It took place June 6-7, 2018 in Novi, Mich.

About Velodyne LiDAR

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Velodyne is a technology company known worldwide for its real-time 3D LiDAR computing and software platforms. The company evolved after founder David Hall invented the HDL-64 Solid-State Hybrid LiDAR sensor in 2005. Since then, Velodyne LiDAR Inc. emerged as the unmatched market leader of real-time 3D vision systems used in a variety of commercial applications including autonomous vehicles, vehicle safety systems, mobile mapping, aerial mapping, and security. Its products range from the high-performance, surround view Ultra-Puck™ VLP-32, classic HDL-32/64 and cost-effective VLP-16, the new VLS-128, to the upcoming, hidden Velarray™. Velodyne’s rich suite of perception software and algorithms are the key enablers of its perception systems. Velodyne supports customers from offices in San Jose, Detroit, Frankfurt, and Beijing. For more information, visit http://www.velodynelidar.com.

