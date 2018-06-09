Global Plastic Films Market 2018-2022 | Increased Demand for Barrier Packaging to Boost the Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018-- projects the global plastic films market to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, in their latest market research report 2018.

The increased demand for barrier packaging is a significant driver that will impact the growth of the during the forecast period. Barrier packaging is required to protect product quality and integrity. It protects the product from an infusion of water, light, moisture, oil, aroma, and flavor. Barrier packaging is gaining popularity in the form of flexible plastic films in various end-user industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and automotive.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased use of LLDPE over other forms of PE as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global plastic films market:

Global plastic films market: Increased use of LLDPE over other forms of PE

LLDPE, LDPE, and HDPE are polyethylene sheet liners that are used to manufacture plastic films for packaging and non-packaging purposes. However, LDPE is commonly used in plastic sheeting. LLDPE is widely accepted due to its advantages over other PE materials. LLDPE offers improved mechanical strength, conformability, and excellent optical strength. It is also more pliable and soft as compared to LDPE.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for packaging research , “LLDPE is used in making films that require high strength to absorb the impact while avoiding puncture or tearing. LLDPE is widely used in the production of plastic films, molds, and sheets.”

Global plastic films market: Segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global plastic films market by material (polyethylene (PE), biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC occupied the largest share in the global plastic films market in the year 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 36%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. In APAC, China is the leading country which is driving plastic films market. The food, agriculture, and automotive industries are key contributors to the growth of the plastic films market in China.

