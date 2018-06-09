Global Natural Food Colors Market| Growing Demand for Natural Food Products to Drive Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018-- analysts forecast the global natural food colors market to register a revenue of around USD 2.18 billion by 2022, in their latest market research report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the expanding food and beverage industry as one of the key emerging trends in the . The global food and beverage industry is growing at a rapid pace. Innovations, in terms of food ingredients, new products, and others, is one of the key factors influencing the growth of the industry. The increasing availability of natural food colors facilitates product developments and product enhancements in the industry. The expansion of the food and beverage market impacts the global natural food colors market in a positive manner.

The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is another emerging trend in the market. The increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases has contributed to an increase in the number of health-conscious customers. Such customers pre-check food labels prior to purchasing a food product. They prefer food products that are devoid of synthetic colors, flavors, and preservatives. The high preference for natural ingredients boosts the demand for natural food colors.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing demand for natural food products as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global natural food colors market:

Global natural food colors market: Growing demand for natural food products

The consumption of natural food is increasing across countries. Factors such as the increasing health consciousness and inclination toward environment- friendly products are driving the demand for natural food. Globally, the number of consumers who support green products is increasing. Such health-conscious consumers invest in healthy food choices that are lacking synthetic ingredients like synthetic colors. Natural colors are considered healthy and safe.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food, “The sale of products that are labelled as natural claims has been increasing globally. There is a high degree of preference for products that are tagged with natural claims. The global increase in the number of a natural and organic food stores is attributed to the high demand for natural food products among consumers. The growing demand for natural food products among consumers results in the increased sale of natural food colors. This leads to the growth of the global natural food colors market.”

Global natural food colors market segmentation

This market research report segments the global natural food colors market into the following products (caramel, carotenoids, and anthocyanins) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas was the leading region for the global natural food colors market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 38%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to register the highest growth in the market.

