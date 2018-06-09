Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles rely on each other for Tony gig

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles say they're glad they're hosting Sunday's Tony Awards together, in part because of their banter.

The Broadway veterans say they have been sharing dad jokes and puns while preparing for the telecast, but most of those won't make it on the air.

Instead they promise a fun show that includes one top secret moment that Groban says will be "incredible."

Hosting the awards ceremony honoring Broadway's finest shows and performances is a new experience for both of the entertainers, who happen to be friends.

The Tonys are switching back to a dual host format after having a solo host the past two years.

The show will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern.