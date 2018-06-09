Jeff Margeson Promoted to Senior Vice President of Member Experience for Northwest Federal Credit Union

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Northwest Federal Credit Union recently promoted Jeff Margeson to Senior Vice President of Member Experience. Margeson has been serving in an acting capacity since January 2018 and has been employed with the credit union since 2013.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005630/en/

Jeff Margeson (Photo: Business Wire)

“Northwest Federal’s Board of Directors and our Executive Team are pleased to promote Jeff into the role of Senior Vice President of Member Experience as he brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the position,” said Northwest Federal’s President and CEO, Jeff Bentley.

In his 25+ year career in the financial services industry, Margeson has led branch network and call center sales, service, and operations strategies for credit unions, as well as commercial and community banks. He has extensive background with leading member experience teams as well as in risk and financial management and business continuity. Margeson has a passion for increasing customer confidence, and employee engagement and development. Margeson holds a degree in Business Management/Mass Communications from Towson University, and is a distinguished graduate from the Wake Forest School of Banking.

“We have many exciting member service initiatives on the horizon, including our first branch in Maryland,” said Margeson. “I look forward to serving on the Executive Team and contributing to Northwest Federal’s culture of member service excellence in my new role.”

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.3 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005630/en/

CONTACT: Northwest Federal Credit Union

Kristen Soller

Manager Event and Communication Strategy

571-585-0700

ksoller@nwfcu.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Northwest Federal Credit Union

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/08/2018 01:51 PM/DISC: 06/08/2018 01:51 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005630/en