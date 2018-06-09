Smithsonian exhibit highlights mega star Oprah Winfrey

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stage set where Oprah Winfrey interviewed thousands of her television guests is now part of an exhibition at the Smithsonian.

The exhibit, "Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture," opened Friday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Winfrey toured the yearlong exhibit on Wednesday, and told "CBS This Morning" that she was honored by the exhibit and the response to it.

Her story is told through objects from her past on her journey to becoming a media powerhouse. Fans can also write what Winfrey's daytime talk show meant to them and how she influenced them.

The 64-year-old Winfrey previously donated $21 million dollars to the museum. However, Director Lonnie Bunch says that did not influence the decision to create the exhibit.