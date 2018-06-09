Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2018-2022 | Evolution of Industry 4.0 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018-- analysts forecast the global industrial barcode scanner market to record a revenue of around USD 1953 million during the period 2018-2022, in their latest market research report.

The use of wearables with same functionalities as traditional barcode scanners is a key trend, which is expected to impact the growth of the . This is a trend that is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Manufacturers are developing advanced wearable technology to reduce human errors and increase efficiency. For instance, smart glasses are being used in industrial operations.

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the evolution of industry 4.0 as one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global industrial barcode scanner market:

Global industrial barcode scanner market driver: Evolution of industry 4.0

The evolution of industry 4.0 is expected to be one of the primary drivers for the global industrial barcode scanner market. Barcode scanners are mainly used to improve productivity and efficiency of workers in an ecosystem. Industry 4.0 represents the fourth industrial revolution in the manufacturing industry involving the use of connected ecosystem using the Internet of Things (IoT).

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, “Manufacturing facilities are increasingly becoming automated and self-monitored because of the deployment of advanced systems. These systems can analyze and communicate with each other and human coworkers. They help companies in smooth operations and free up time for workers to focus on other tasks. The increasing adoption of industry 4.0 will lead to an increase in the use of barcode scanners, which are at the core of asset tracking and monitoring. ”

Global industrial barcode scanner market: Segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial barcode scanner market by technology (2D imager, laser scanner, and linear imager), product (mobile computers, handheld scanner, and ring scanners) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The 2D imager and linear imager segments are expected to witness a significant increase in their share of the market, while the laser scanner segment is expected to witness a 5% decrease in its market share during the forecast period.

The APAC region is expected to witness a significant increase of close to 3% in its market share over the forecast period, while the other two regions namely the Americas and EMEA will see a decline in their market shares by 2022.

