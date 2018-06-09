Convey Health Solutions Partners with Molina Healthcare to Provide Enhanced Over-the-Counter Benefits to Medicare Members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Convey Health Solutions (“Convey“) announced today a partnership with Molina Healthcare to provide Over-the-Counter (OTC) benefits to Molina Healthcare’s members in qualifying Medicare HMO, HMO D-SNP, and MMP plans. The partnership allows Molina to offer enhanced OTC benefits to Medicare plan beneficiaries including increased dollar value allotted to cover OTC items and additional qualifying items such as sunscreen, electric toothbrushes and diabetic socks.

Convey Health Solutions is the market leading provider of end-to-end OTC benefits administration services. Convey enables health plans serving the Medicare markets to manage all aspects of enrollment, eligibility, and membership functions while maintaining compliance with CMS regulations. In partnership with Molina Healthcare, Convey provides turnkey technology and service solutions that power Molina’s OTC benefit program.

“We are proud to be able to help Molina serve its members with enhanced over-the-counter benefits,” commented Jonathan Starr, Executive Vice President for Convey Health Solutions. “We are making Molina’s OTC benefit offering a positive and successful experience for Molina and its members by incorporating our seamless eligibility integration, complex benefit configurations, and comprehensive compliance monitoring.”

“Molina’s goal is to provide our members with high quality, accessible and affordable care, and enhancing OTC benefits we offer to our Medicare members helps us achieve that goal,” said Mike Jones, Vice President of Medicare for Molina Healthcare. “Giving members access to a broader range of products will keep them safer, healthier and more independent in their own homes.”

About Molina Healthcare | Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.1 million members as of March 31, 2018. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit our website at molinahealthcare.com.

About Convey Health Solutions | Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company’s administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The Company’s clients include some of the nation’s leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more, please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.

