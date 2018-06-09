Global Invert Sugar Market | Clean Labeling to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--The global invert sugar market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by . However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increasing applications of invert sugar. Invert sugar finds applications in the food and beverage industry, healthcare industry, pharmaceutical sector, and more. In the food and beverage sector, it is used in sweet-meat, bread, biscuits, chocolates, condensed milk, jams, jellies, and others. Invert sugar syrups are used in the pharmaceutical industry.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights clean labeling as one of the key emerging trends in the global invert sugar market:

Global invert sugar market: Clean labeling

The preference for clean-labeled products among consumers is an emerging trend in the market. The country of origin of a product plays an important role in determining the purchase decisions of consumers directly or indirectly. For instance, consumers in the US perceive that foods packaged in the US and Canada are relatively safer than products sourced from other regions in terms of freshness, taste, and food safety.

“The concept of country-of-origin labeling was introduced in the US to keep the consumers informed and help them in making better purchase decisions. However, the implementation of country-of-origin labeling has resulted in high cost for producers. The trend of purchasing products that are certified is increasing among consumers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global invert sugar market: Segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global invert sugar market into the following applications (sweetener, texturizing agent (TA), and preservative) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The sweetener segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. This segment is expected to post steady growth during the forecast period.

EMEA held the largest share of the global invert sugar market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 37%. This region is anticipated to dominate the global market through 2022.

