Free Trade Zone Warehouses Logistics Market in APAC| Upsurge in FDI Flows to Boost Growth| Technavio

According to Technavio analysts, the is expected to register a revenue of over USD 8 billion by 2022. The increased trade agreements is a major factor driving the market’s growth. The revival of the global economy has increased trade among countries. Increasing exports and imports between nations have lowered trade barriers because of lenient government trade policies. The growing international trade has liberalized trade conditions through various FTAs. Additionally, in regions such as APAC, the proliferation of trade agreements and FTAs such as Trans-Pacific Partnership, ASEAN, and Eurasian Economic Union has contributed to the increase in trade among countries. These have been driving the growth of the free trade zone warehouses logistics market in APAC.

In this report, Technavio highlights the upsurge in FDI flows as one of the key emerging trends in the free trade zone (FTZ) warehouses logistics market in APAC:

Free trade zone warehouses logistics market in APAC: Upsurge in FDI flows

APAC continued to be a significant region in the global FDI scenario. Several countries in APAC have actively pursued investment promotion and liberalization policies that have contributed to their success of becoming both investment sources and destinations. In APAC, emerging countries such as India and China were the most active in opening various industries to foreign investors. Small economies such as Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam were also pursuing further liberalization. FTZs were used in many economies as one of the modalities to attract FDI. These FTZs have prompted many countries in APAC to follow suit.

“Even though there have been mixed experiences and persisting concerns over environmental and social effects of FTZs, they are still perceived as a useful means of attracting FDI investments. This, in turn, will augment trade flow, increasing logistics services in FTWZ. The South and Southwest Asia sub-region received an increased level of FDI inflow. Countries such as India is certainly improving the environment for investment and regulatory settings,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on warehouse and storage.

Free trade zone warehouses logistics market in APAC: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the free trade zone warehouses logistics market in APAC into the following applications (warehousing services, assembly and testing, and logistics and processing services) and key regions (China, Singapore, Malaysia, and others).

China was the leading region for the free trade zone warehouses logistics market in APAC in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 46%. By 2022, China is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest market growth.

