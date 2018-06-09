Ne-Yo on state of R&B, being the 'love song guy' and #MeToo

NEW YORK (AP) — While trends in music are ever-changing, Ne-Yo knows one thing: He's the "love song" guy, and he's fine with that.

The R&B star released his seventh album on Friday and said he was nervous about putting out a new project at a time when SoundCloud rap, mumble rap and alternative R&B dominates on radio and streaming platforms.

He says he was "a little worried initially just because the industry's changed." He adds that he was "concerned about where do I fit in this thing now?"

But the 38-year-old Grammy winner says he discovered he's happy being "the love song guy."

With his "Good Man" album, Ne-Yo also says he wanted to make music that felt "warm" and he "needed every song to feel like a hug."