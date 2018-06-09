AKM Releases Fractional-N PLL Synthesizer with VCO Capable to Replace Variable Capacitance Diode Configurations

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) launches a fractional-N PLL IC, the AK1574. A built-in VCO saves space, has low-phase noise, and low-power consumption. Uses include two-way radios in the VCO configuration with a variable capacitance diode and a winding coil. This product is targeting professional, portable radio equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005186/en/

Fractional-N PLL synthesizer with VCO. Includes the ability to replace variable capacitance diode configurations:AK1574 by AKM (Graphic: Business Wire)

Product Characteristics

1. Easy to Modulate the Frequency of an Analog Voice Signal Input

By integrating a dedicated A/D converter, (ADC), frequency modulation of analog voice signal inputs are accomplished. This makes it easy to replace a VCO built-in PLL without changing the design considerably from the conventional architecture, (inputting the analog voice signal directly to the VCO without transmitting via a quadrature modulator).

2. Low Phase Noise and Low Power Consumption

The AK1574 is optimized for narrow band radio below 1GHz. While achieving low normalized phase noise of -221dBc/Hz, it operates with power consumption of 90mW, (3V/single output), at -6dBm output.

Lock-up time, which takes several milliseconds (ms) to several tens of ms for a general VCO with a variable capacitance diode and winding coil configuration, is completed in less than 1ms on the AK1574. The intermittent operation of the PLL and VCO can reduce the power consumption of the system.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) is a Japan-based company, designs and manufactures CMOS mixed signal integrated circuits and magnetic sensors for applications including audio, multimedia, consumer electronics, industrial infrastructure, and telecommunications. AKM has continued to provide customers with optimum solutions all over the world for over 30 years. AKM Semiconductor, Inc., located in San Jose, California, is a wholly owned subsidiary of AKM, and offers sales, marketing, and design support for North American customers. Additional information is available at www.akm.com

* AKM is trademark of Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation in Japan, Europe and the United States. * Appellations, company names and product names on this page are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005186/en/

CONTACT: Media Inquiries:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Gaku Suzuki, +81-3-3296-3953

Silicon Solution Business Unit

web_dc@om.asahi-kasei.co.jp

Customer Inquiries:

Inquiries on akm.com

https://www.akm.com/akm/en/support/inquires/

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE AUDIO/VIDEO TELECOMMUNICATIONS SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/08/2018 12:34 PM/DISC: 06/08/2018 12:34 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005186/en