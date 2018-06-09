Reaction to the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, whose body was discovered in France on Friday. He died of an apparent suicide.

"I've brushed up against this darkness and I know it's a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day," actor Patton Oswalt on Twitter, also posting the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"No. No. No. NO. I just can't begin to understand this. Goodbye to another great gone far too soon," actor Josh Gad posted on Instagram. "Please please please remember that If you are or anyone you know is struggling and needs help, you are not alone. Reach out for help at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123," fellow chef Gordon Ramsay wrote on Twitter.

"Another heartbreaking loss," tweeted actress-singer Lea Michele. "You are and will always be one of my idols Anthony Bourdain... watching your show always brought me such happiness. Thoughts and prayers are with your family now."

"I'm in shock having just heard that Anthony Bourdain has passed away. I loved the guy, and he was a light of kindness and good vibes in my life," rocker Iggy Pop wrote on Twitter.

"Maya and I are so sad to hear the news of our dear friend today. You will be missed terribly. If you or anyone you know needs help, please don't wait to reach out," wrote chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, who posted a photo of himself, his wife and Bourdain.

"Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :(," wrote model and TV host Chrissy Teigen.

"Im so angry this morning. Life is (expletive) hard and crazy and Tony I love you. Im wearing your boots that I never wore because they were yours, and going to work," chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern wrote on Instagram and Twitter, also posting a photo of the shoes on his feet. "Everyone should hug some extra people today. My heart is heavy."

"The losses of Anthony Bourdain & Kate Spade are leading many people to reflect. We never truly know what is happening in another's life. Take time to listen & talk with those you love. Small acts of kindness can make all the difference. If you are struggling, call 1-800-273-8255," House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

"Tony Bourdain made the world a smarter, better place, and nobody will forget him — especially not the people who wish they could. My heart goes out to his family and friends," Ted Allen, host of Food Network's "Chopped," wrote on Twitter.

"Just saw the sad news that Anthony Bourdain has died. I watched his show when I was in space. It made me feel more connected to the planet, its people and cultures and made my time there more palatable," tweeted retired astronaut Scott Kelly. "He inspired me to see the world up close."

"I am shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man," chef and "Queer Eye" co-host, Antoni Porowski, wrote on Twitter. "Prayers for his loved ones."

"Anthony Bourdain was a chef contemporary, a friend and an icon for chefs as well as others around the world. He had a uniqueness that opened many worlds to many people through food and hospitality," tweeted Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. "It's truly a sad day and my heart grieves for his family. Rest in peace Anthony."

"Heartbroken over Anthony Bourdain. He was a kind person. This world doesn't make sense today," actress Emmy Rossum wrote on Twitter.