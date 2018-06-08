Cemtrex to Demo SmartDesk for Investors due to Overwhelming Interest

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world leading technology and manufacturing company, today announced that due to the overwhelming interest in the SmartDesk at LD Micro the company is showcasing the product for investors in the New York City area. Interested existing shareholders or prospective investors in the SmartDesk can schedule appointments by emailing investors@cemtrex.com to try out the product on Tuesday, June 12 th, 2018, near Union Square in New York City.

“We are pleased with the tremendous interest we have received in the SmartDesk already as we continue to receive new pre-orders every day from large organizations to individuals who want it for their home office. We decided that since we are already arranging demos with prospective customers we wanted to share the product with the investment community as well,” said Cemtrex’s CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil. “The reception at our first showcase event, LD Micro, was truly fantastic with the feedback being overwhelmingly positive. We are eager to continue showing this product to our shareholders and prospective investors, so they can experience this groundbreaking product.”

Cemtrex showcased the SmartDesk at this year’s LD Micro Invitational Conference in Los Angeles, CA earlier this week where the product received tremendous interest. The SmartDesk is the most advanced workstation on the market, which launched last week and is currently available for pre-order.

A seamless blend of cutting-edge design, futuristic hardware, and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk is the personal workspace reinvented. Boasting 72 inches of multi-touch displays with Cemtrex’s proprietary STARK Gesture System for hands-free control, a built-in keyboard and trackpad, integrated VOIP technology, hidden document scanner, all driven by a powerful PC, the SmartDesk allows users to work in a way that they’ve never experienced before.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems. www.cemtrex.com

