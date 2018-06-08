WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Rafael Nadal takes a 10-0 record in French Open semifinals into his matchup against 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro. Dominic Thiem beat Marco Cecchinato of Italy in the first semifinal. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-WOMEN'S FINAL

PARIS — Simona Halep is 0-3 in Grand Slam finals. Sloane Stephens is 6-0 in all tour-level finals. The women who meet on Saturday for the French Open championship do have something in common, though: Both are as good as anyone in the game right now at going from defense to offense. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

— With:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

SOC--WCUP-COSSACKS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia — Russia plans to deploy thousands of Cossacks to guard the World Cup, but the traditional paramilitary groups face criticism for their strident nationalism and attacks on protesters. By Maxim Usachev and James Ellingworth. SENT: 610 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--WCUP-ARGENTINA-LANZINI — Argentina midfielder right knee ligament, out of WCup. SENT: 60 words, photos.

— SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-HAND OF GOD — Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal in 1986. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 470 words, photos.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-FRANCE

For the All Blacks, the first test of any season holds an element of uncertainty, magnified when the first opponent is France, as it is at Eden Park on Saturday at the start of a three-test series. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 590 words.

— Also:

— RGU--AUSTRALIA-IRELAND — Cheika labels Ireland favorite ahead of 1st test. SENT: 640 words.

SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-WINTER BREAK

LONDON — A February winter break will be introduced in the English Premier League from 2020. SENT: 110 words, photo.

HKN--STANLEY CUP

LAS VEGAS — Alex Ovechkin put both hands to his head and screamed while he left the bench and skated into the thick of the Washington Capitals' joyous celebration. And right before Ovechkin hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Washington captain put both hands on his head again in a gesture of disbelieving ecstasy. You can believe it, Ovi. So can the Washington fans whose championship drought is finally over. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 1110 words, photos.

With:

— HKN--STANLEY CUP-CAPITAL SUPPORT. By W.G. Ramirez. SENT 650 words, photos.

GLF--US OPEN-TIGER'S LAST MAJOR

Hank Haney first noticed something wrong when Tiger Woods got up from the dinner table to get something to drink and stopped suddenly, bent over with his eyes closed and held the position until he could keep walking. That was the first sign Woods was in bad shape with 2008 U.S. Open just 13 days away. Woods went on to win Torrey Pines for his 14th major 10 years ago. It remains his last one. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,930 words, photos.

Other stories:

— GLF--ST JUDE CLASSIC — Seamus Power shoots 5-under 65 for opening lead. SENT: 800 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Pederson hits 2 HRs, Bellinger goes deep again for Dodgers. SENT: 1390 words, photos.

