Improving Product Launches and Enhancing Brand Awareness for a Ceramic Coating Industry Client | Infiniti Research

Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new product segmentation engagement study on the ceramic coating industry. A manufacturing major specializing in ceramic coating wanted to attain improved transparency into the chemical industry space and develop robust strategies to improve sales performance.

According to the ceramic coating industry experts at Infiniti, “Transportation and automobile are anticipated to be the largest application segments for ceramic coatings.”



Ceramic coating endorses increased heat resistance coupled with fewer emissions to the atmosphere. Such factors are expected to complement the growth prospect of the ceramic coating market in the upcoming years. Also, these products are slowly finding applications in metal parts for vehicles due to their corrosion resistant properties and abrasion resistance. Besides, with increasing R&D activities, ceramic coating manufacturers have started expanding into broader application segments.

The product segmentation solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to evaluate the regulations and investment options in the chemical industry to secure potential customers. The client was able to classify their potential competitors and their product positioning strategies.

This product segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Segment their target audience effectively Understand customer personality traits, values, attitudes, interests, and opinions

This product segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Dividing a broad target segment into subsets with similar desires and needs Improving product launches and enhancing brand awareness



