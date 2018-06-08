America’s First Organic Ice Cream Celebrates 20th Anniversary

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Julie’s Organic, the ice cream company that changed consumer expectations for quality frozen desserts, is turning twenty and celebrating the popularity of its flagship product with a limited-edition box design and consumer giveaways. The brand debuted the first nationally available organic ice cream in 1998, long before organic food would become a $45.2 billion industry, and four years before USDA organic standards were even established.

To honor the milestone, Julie’s Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich – the company’s leading product and the best-selling organic novelty in the U.S.* – is showcasing a limited-edition commemorative 20 th Anniversary box, on shelves now. The packaging features high-resolution photography and elements of purple and gold, highlighting the brand’s premium quality and sophisticated taste.

“Our fans seek out Julie’s because they know that our products don’t force them to choose between clean ingredients and great taste. They know that with Julie’s they can have a treat made with clean and simple ingredients, and without the things they’re trying to avoid, like high fructose corn syrup, carrageenan, and artificial sweeteners,” said Michelle Hunt, vice president of marketing at Julie’s Organic. “We are grateful to our fans for 20 years of support.”

To honor fans’ loyalty and enthusiasm, Julie’s is inviting fans to celebrate their own birthdays with giveaways throughout the summer. The giveaways will be hosted on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and prizes will include free ice cream, limited-edition enamel pins and other exclusive gear.

In addition to its original ice cream sandwiches, Julie’s offers 11 pints, eight bars and three mini sandwiches. The brand’s products are all certified organic and come from cows not treated with the artificial growth hormone rBST or antibiotics, no artificial ingredients or high-fructose corn syrup, and no high-intensity sweeteners (like erythritol) typically found in low-calorie ice creams.

Julie’s Organic is available at natural, conventional, and specialty grocers nationwide. Retailers include Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, and Kroger. Pricing ranges between $4.99 and $7.99.

Introduced by Oregon Ice Cream in 1998, Julie’s Organic pioneered the organic frozen dessert category. In addition to eight premium ice creams and three sorbet pints, its popular ice cream sandwich is the best-selling novelty in the natural channel as measured by SPINS. Additional novelties include ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet and fudge bars. All of its products are USDA certified organic. For more information visit www.juliesorganic.com.

