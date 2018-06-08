TIAA Bank Heads Back to Vail Valley as Cornerstone Partner of the 2018 GoPro Mountain Games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--The bank heads back to Vail Valley for this year’s GoPro Mountain Games, this time as TIAA Bank. EverBank has been the official bank of the Vail Valley Foundation and the GoPro Mountain Games since 2015. This year is a milestone year as the company took on its new name, TIAA Bank, on June 4, 2018 after TIAA’s acquisition of EverBank in 2017. EverBank is now TIAA Bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005107/en/

TIAA Bank heads back to Vail Valley for this year’s GoPro Mountain Games, June 7-10, 2018 in Vail, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)

TIAA Bank’s relationship with The Vail Valley Foundation continues to grow with the GoPro Mountain Games, June 7-10, 2018 in Vail, Colorado. The GoPro Mountain Games, a four-day festival with 30-plus events across 11 disciplines, is the country’s largest celebration of adventure, sports, music and mountain lifestyle.

“We never take our role as a corporate sponsor lightly,” said Blake Wilson, president and chief executive officer of TIAA Bank. “Sponsorships, for us, are truly about helping create the ultimate fan experience and to connect in a very meaningful way with passionate and driven individuals across the country. We’re excited and honored to be part of the action at the GoPro Mountain Games.”

TIAA Bank and the Vail Valley Foundation have teamed up again this year to continue two marquee events, the TIAA Bank XC Mountain Bike Race and the TIAA Bank Climbing Competitions, including the IFSC World Cup competition. Climbing will have its Olympic Summer Games debut in Tokyo in 2020.

TIAA Bank has also teamed up with Charity Miles to create the TIAA Bank Charity Miles team so all Mountain Games attendees can run, walk or bike to make a difference. Participants choose a charity and get moving. For every mile moved, money is earned for a charity of their choice.

Providing education enrichment is part of the Vail Valley Foundation’s mission to improve quality of life in Eagle County through arts, athletics, and education, so TIAA Bank and The Vail Valley Foundation extend a huge thank you to all the teachers for their hard work and dedication to empower students to succeed. Eagle County teachers will receive free entry into the Mountain Mud Run at the Mountain Games for their support of the bank’s financial literacy challenge in 2017.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind event, and that’s made possible in large part because we, as organizers, are a non-profit organization that can focus on the quality of the experience,” said Tom Boyd, spokesperson for the Vail Valley Foundation. “We rely on companies like TIAA Bank to ensure we can pursue our mission to improve quality of life in the Vail Valley through arts, athletics, and education, and we are very proud to team up with TIAA Bank and to have their support through all of our efforts, including the GoPro Mountain Games.”

TIAA Bank is the official bank of the Vail Valley Foundation and the GoPro Mountain Games. TIAA Bank has sponsored multiple alpine ski racing events including the FIS Birds of Prey World Cup in December at Beaver Creek and the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in 2015 in Vail/Beaver Creek. 2018 marks the third year the company will sponsor the GoPro Mountain Games.

About TIAA Bank

As a part of TIAA’s Retail Financial Services business, TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service, nationwide banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online, its Florida-based financial centers and at other business offices throughout the country. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

About The Vail Valley Foundation

The Vail Valley Foundation is a nonprofit with the mission to enhance and sustain the quality of life in the Vail Valley by providing leadership in arts, education and athletics. The organization is known for its work in education with YouthPower365, which provides programming to more than 4,200 local children with early childhood, K-12, and scholarship programs. The Vail Valley Foundation also provides the Vail Valley with several of its most treasured annual events, such as the GoPro Mountain Games, the EverBank America’s Winter Opening, the Birds of Prey FIS World Cup races, the Colorado Classic cycling race, the Vail Dance Festival and the Whistle Pig Vail concert series. The Vail Valley Foundation was the organizing body for the Alpine World Ski Championships in Vail and Beaver Creek in 1989, 1999, and 2015. It also manages and operates the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek Village and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, providing more than 100 concert, Broadway, dance, and family events per year.

Vail Valley Foundation activities and events are made possible by cornerstone sponsors GMC, EverBank, and Vail Resorts. Visit www.vvf.org to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005107/en/

CONTACT: TIAA Bank:

Tori Pappas, 1-904-623-8621

tori.pappas@TIAABank.com

or

Vail Valley Foundation:

Tom Boyd, 1-970-379-3707

tbody@vvf.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EXTREME SPORTS OTHER SPORTS PHILANTHROPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE CHILDREN TEENS CONSUMER SPORTS FAMILY BIKING/CYCLING FOUNDATION FUND RAISING

SOURCE: TIAA Bank

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/08/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/08/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005107/en