AlphaPoint Technology Announces Hiring of Chief Technology Officer to Begin Company Expansion into Blockchain Software Asset Management (SAM)

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--AlphaPoint Technology, ( OTCQB: APPO ) a technology holding and software application development company, has appointed James Whelan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

With a history of deploying successful Enterprise and Blockchain projects, Mr. Whelan brings more than three decades of software development of enterprise compliance and audit experience to AlphaPoint, where he will oversee the strategic development and technical operations of its enterprise blockchain development platform.

Mr. Whelan, MBA previously served as Senior Product Consultant at Ricoh Americas Corporation and CEO of newLedger Solutions.

AlphaPoin t is developing an audit and compliance blockchain Software Asset Management (SAM) solution, which connects software and hardware entitlements to their license and components with the software decision-makers. The blockchain solution collects software license and device information via a non-evasive collection utility that deploys via enterprises login or maintenance procedures.

"We are delighted to welcome James with his industry-leading technology and business expertise to AlphaPoint at a time when industry trends such as enterprise blockchain development, as well as the convergence of enterprise applications and the blockchain are driving tremendous growth opportunities," said Gary Macleod, AlphaPoint’s President and CEO. "I am very confident that James will help us drive innovation and sales growth as well as communicate our unique capabilities to our customers and investors. This is an exciting time for our industry and our Company, and AlphaPoint has never been in a better position to lead the way with new products and advanced blockchain technologies. The addition of James as our CTO will only accelerate our positive momentum," concluded Macleod.

“AlphaPoint is solving a significant problem in SAM, and I’m excited to be leading an incredibly talented technology team that is delivering a definitive blockchain solution for software asset management that will quickly become the de-facto standard for SAM vendors and their customers,” said Whelan. “Our platform will allow our customers to make smarter, faster, better decisions and allows us to accelerate our development efforts to serve an even broader segment of the market in 2019.”

About AlphaPoint Technology

AlphaPoint Technology is a technology holding and software application development company, known for its premier patent-pending software AssetCentral™, which manages IT assets (ITAM) for enterprise and data center clients. At AlphaPoint Technology, our principal objective is to partner with innovative enterprise application blockchain focused companies that are interested in pursuing growth through the public markets. Also, AlphaPoint is developing a blockchain Software Asset Management (SAM) solution, which connects software and hardware entitlements to their license and components with the software decision-makers to drive automation with transparency to reduce Software Asset Management content, effort, and cost. The blockchain solution collects software license and device information via a non-evasive collection utility that deploys via enterprises login or maintenance procedures. To learn more, visit http://www.alphapointtechnology.com/, or, join www.linkedin.com/company/alphapoint-technology-inc/.

