Columbus Business Solutions Now Operating as C&W Business in the Dominican Republic

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Columbus Business Solutions, part of Cable & Wireless Communications, a Liberty Latin America company, announced today that it will be operating under the trading name of C&W Business in the Dominican Republic, effective immediately. The Company has offered broadband and related cloud based managed services in the country since 2013 under the Columbus Business Solutions brand. Following an approval last year of an expansion of its telecommunications concession by INDOTEL, the telecom regulator in the Dominican Republic, the Company will now offer the full suite of C&W Business domestic and international managed network services, data center hosting, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud based technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005330/en/

(From left to right) Mario Marciano, C&W Business, Vice President of LATAM and Teudis Quezada, C&W Business, Country Manager, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, June 7, 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is an important milestone for our Company as we introduce the C&W Business brand to the Dominican Republic, continuing to provide our robust product portfolio and excellent service levels which our customers have grown accustomed to,” said Mario Marciano, Vice President of Latam, C&W Business. “In the Dominican Republic, we continue our commitment to offer first-class solutions under the C&W Business brand, and ensuring customer experience is of the highest standard with our flagship portfolio of Unified Communications and Collaboration, Integrated Cloud and IT Solutions and Security products and services that enables organizations to transform their businesses,” added Marciano.

“C&W Business has created a solid and unique position across the region and we are thrilled to now operate under this iconic brand,” said Teudis Quezada, Country Manager, C&W Business, Dominican Republic. “Under the C&W Business brand, we will offer businesses in the Dominican Republic, a wide range of managed services from Networking and Security, Connectivity, Cloud Services, other IT Solutions and Unified Communications. We’re looking forward to continuing to deliver the most innovative technology solutions to our customers to help enable their businesses to grow and prosper,” said Quezada.

C&W Business solutions are backed by a fiber optic network owned and operated by C&W Networks, which spans more than 50,000 kilometers of subsea fiber and over 60 sub-sea cable stations. In addition, C&W Networks has extensive terrestrial fiber networks enabling end-to-end solutions and a fully meshed MPLS overlay fabric. The combined network is the most extensive, reliable service delivery platform in the region enabling the greater Caribbean, Central American and Andean region’s advancement in broadband speed and services. A network designed with enough capacity and durability to meet all the needs of the region.

In addition, C&W Business owns and operates six state-of-the-art regional data centers in Bogota, Colombia; Panama City, Panama; Miami, Florida; the Cayman Islands and Curacao with a minimum uptime of Tier III to a maximum of Tier IV. This year C&W Business attained the Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Partner (CMSP) Master certification for the Caribbean and Latin American region and it is the first provider operating in the region to achieve this distinction. The Company is also certified in information security under ISO 27001 in the services of IaaS, DraaS and Security Operations Center (SOC).

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full-service communications and entertainment provider that delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. Through its C&W Business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com, or follow C&W on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil and BTC. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region increasingly include combinations of services comprised of digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005330/en/

CONTACT: C&W Communications

Claudia Restrepo

+1 (786) 218 0407

claudia.restrepo@cwc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CENTRAL AMERICA CARIBBEAN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: C&W Business

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/08/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/08/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005330/en