Milwaukee officer dead, another hurt when squad car crashes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say one officer died and another was injured when a squad car crashed on the city's northwest side.

The rollover accident happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Video footage showed heavy damage to the squad car, which rolled off the road until it was wedged near an overpass. An investigation is underway.

Police identified the officer who died as 23-year-old Charles Irvine Jr. He was an officer for nearly two years. The other officer, a 36-year-old with four years of service, is in stable condition.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said Irvine "gave the ultimate sacrifice for his community." He said law enforcement officers risk their lives every day for the safety of others and should be "in our prayers."