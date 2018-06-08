Top 5 Benefits of Implementing a Transport Management System| Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top 5 benefits of implementing a transport management system.

The global trade volume is increasing each day with logistics networks getting complex and rising in volume as well. The cost of shipping spreads way outside shipping costs. Also, shipping doesn’t only contain the cost aspect. If you are looking to attain a competitive edge in the market, it is important to cut the time-to-market, which can be attained through a quicker logistics network. A transport management system (TMS) can help organizations to move freight from the origin to destination consistently, competently, and cost-effectively. Leveraging a transport management system helps firms to increase the revenues based on process enforcements, optimizations, and analytics. In this blog, Quantzig has listed the top five benefits of implementing an effective transport management system.

According to the transportation and logistics industry experts at Quantzig, “A transport management system can help companies save on freight costs and perform better in service levels.”

Top benefits of implementing transport management system

Increased customer service: A transport management system provides reporting and analytics competencies that examine the effects of business decisions on the logistics network. Based on numerous criteria ranging from cost, transit time, and insurance limits shipping carriers can be chosen. Organizations choose many carriers depending on the requirement they have at that exact moment. A transport management system with a detailed reporting capability can show a detailed report in which the carrier was able to get the product to the customer on time consistently. This way they can choose carriers based on their effectiveness without negotiating on customer service. Increased warehouse efficiency: It would be unclear at the first sight on how a transport management system can help recover warehouse competence. However, it is obvious that if a company can completely trust its logistics network, they can function with lower inventory. Also, using a transport management system reduces time on freight management, which can then be used for other warehouse duties. Also, a transport management system cuts data entry errors and expands the warehouse competence to further cost savings. to know more about the top five benefits of implementing a transport management system. Cash flow improvements: In a traditional freight management system, a lot of expenses are experienced in terms of invoicing costs, which could be as high as $11 per freight invoice. Implementing a transport management system can decrease the overall cost to just a fraction of that by using freight auditing, accounting, freight payment, and consolidation services. Companies can save costs further by engaging an outsourced provider of freight accounting services. Visit , to view a comprehensive list of the top five benefits of implementing a transport management system

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

